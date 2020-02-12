Barclays Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Rapid7 (RPD)

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia maintained a Buy rating on Rapid7 (RPD) yesterday and set a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $56.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 57.7% success rate. Kalia covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and CyberArk Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rapid7 is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $71.13, implying a 21.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $81.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $66.01 and a one-year low of $42.83. Currently, Rapid7 has an average volume of 433.1K.

Rapid7, Inc. engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its product includes insight platform, which offers InsightVM, InsightIDR, InsightAppSec, and InsightConnect. The company was founded by Alan P. Matthews, Tas Giakouminakis and Chad Loder in July 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

