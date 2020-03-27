Barclays Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Pure Storage (PSTG)

Christine Brown- March 27, 2020, 8:46 AM EDT

Barclays analyst Tim Long maintained a Buy rating on Pure Storage (PSTG) yesterday and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 59.8% success rate. Long covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and Motorola Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pure Storage is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.00, a 34.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $23.53 and a one-year low of $7.93. Currently, Pure Storage has an average volume of 3.75M.

Pure Storage, Inc. engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

