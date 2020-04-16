Barclays Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Herc Holdings (HRI)

In a report released yesterday, Adam Seiden from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Herc Holdings (HRI), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Seiden is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.4% and a 28.1% success rate. Seiden covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Manitowoc Company, and Caterpillar.

Herc Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.00.

Based on Herc Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $540 million and net profit of $35.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $544 million and had a net profit of $33.3 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HRI in relation to earlier this year.

Herc Holdings, Inc., engages as a equipment rental suppliers. It operates through the United States, and International geographical segments. It offers equipment rental, used equipment sales, solutions, account management, and credit application. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Bonita Springs, FL.