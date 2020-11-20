Barclays Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Glanbia (GLAPF)

In a report issued on November 18, Alex Sloane from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Glanbia (GLAPF), with a price target of EUR11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.50.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Glanbia with a $12.79 average price target, representing a 21.8% upside. In a report issued on November 5, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR11.00 price target.

Glanbia’s market cap is currently $3.11B and has a P/E ratio of 18.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.76.

Glanbia Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy and nutritional ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, Glanbia Ireland, and All Other. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells performance nutrition products. The Glanbia Nutritionals segment manufactures and sells cheese, dairy and non-dairy nutritional ingredients. The Glanbia Ireland segment manufactures and sells cheese and dairy ingredients, and a range of consumer products from farm inputs. The All other segment includes both the results of other equity accounted investees who manufacture and sell cheese and dairy ingredients and unallocated corporate costs. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland.