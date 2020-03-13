Barclays Sticks to Its Buy Rating for General Electric (GE)

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained a Buy rating on General Electric (GE) yesterday and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.23, close to its 52-week low of $6.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 62.8% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Lennox International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for General Electric with a $13.35 average price target, representing an 84.6% upside. In a report issued on February 26, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

General Electric’s market cap is currently $63.19B and has a P/E ratio of 98.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.23.

General Electric Co. is a technology and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

