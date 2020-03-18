Barclays Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Extended Stay America (STAY)

In a report released yesterday, Anthony Powell from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Extended Stay America (STAY), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.81, close to its 52-week low of $5.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Powell is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.1% and a 44.1% success rate. Powell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apple Hospitality REIT, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Park Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Extended Stay America with a $13.29 average price target, implying a 94.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $18.76 and a one-year low of $5.70. Currently, Extended Stay America has an average volume of 2.75M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of STAY in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Extended Stay America, Inc. engages in the operation and owning of hotels in North America. It operates through the Owned Hotels, and Franchise and Management segments. The Owned Hotels segment includes the earnings derived from the operation of the company-owned hotel properties and other hotel revenues.