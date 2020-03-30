Barclays Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP)

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained a Buy rating on Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) on March 27 and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $33.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 47.0% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Edgewell Personal Care, and Constellation Brands.

Coca-Cola European Partners has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.21, a 53.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR45.00 price target.

Coca-Cola European Partners’ market cap is currently $15.3B and has a P/E ratio of 12.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.89.

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following brands: Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Light, Coke Zero, Coca-Cola Life, Fanta, and Sprite. It also offers energy drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks, and ready-to-drink teas. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.