Barclays Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Cardtronics (CATM)

Christine Brown- December 22, 2020, 4:28 AM EDT

Barclays analyst Ramsey El Assal maintained a Buy rating on Cardtronics (CATM) on April 17 and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Assal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 70.8% success rate. Assal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, BigCommerce Holdings, and Paypal Holdings.

Cardtronics has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $32.00, which is a -9.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Cardtronics’ market cap is currently $1.57B and has a P/E ratio of 70.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.19.

Cardtronics plc engages in the provision of automated consumer financial services through automated teller machines and multi-function financial services kiosks. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe & Africa, and Australia & New Zealand. The North America segment represents automated teller machine (ATM) operations in the Unites States, Puerto Rico. Canada, and Mexico. The Europe & Africa segment involves ATM operation in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, and i-design group plc. The Australia & New Zealand segment includes ATM operations in Australia and New Zealand. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

