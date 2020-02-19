Barclays Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Black Knight (BKI)

Barclays analyst Mark Devries maintained a Buy rating on Black Knight (BKI) on February 14 and set a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $74.91, close to its 52-week high of $75.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Devries is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 62.6% success rate. Devries covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, First American Financial, and Synchrony Financial.

Black Knight has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $71.50, a -3.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 13, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $78.00 price target.

Based on Black Knight’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $12.9 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $42.8 million.

Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

