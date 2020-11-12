Barclays Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

In a report issued on November 10, Gena Wang from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT), with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $48.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Wang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 50.0% success rate. Wang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Arcturus Therapeutics with a $72.50 average price target, representing a 74.1% upside. In a report issued on November 2, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

Based on Arcturus Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.32 million and GAAP net loss of $10.26 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.15 million and had a GAAP net loss of $685K.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of RNA therapeutics for treatment. It focuses on liver and respiratory diseases. Its pipeline include LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.