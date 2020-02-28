Barclays Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Apergy (APY)

Barclays analyst David Anderson maintained a Buy rating on Apergy (APY) yesterday and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.49, close to its 52-week low of $18.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -7.0% and a 33.2% success rate. Anderson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Diamond Offshore Drilling, Oceaneering International, and US Silica Holdings.

Apergy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.00, implying a 46.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Apergy’s market cap is currently $1.43B and has a P/E ratio of 26.35. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.38.

Apergy Corp. provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas. It operates through the following two segments: Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies.

