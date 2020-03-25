Barclays Remains a Sell on UGI (UGI)

In a report released yesterday, Christine Cho, CFA from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on UGI (UGI), with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.33, close to its 52-week low of $21.75.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 50.3% success rate. CFA covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Cheniere Energy Partners, and Dcp Midstream Partners.

UGI has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $37.00.

UGI’s market cap is currently $5.07B and has a P/E ratio of 11.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -25.04.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UGI in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Marvin Schlanger, a Director at UGI sold 12,750 shares for a total of $531,293.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and related services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P. The UGI International segment conducts a liquefied petroleum gas distribution business in the United Kingdom; and centeral, northern, and eastern Europe. The Midstream and Marketing segment refers to the businesses of Energy Services, LLC and its subsidiaries; and the heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, refrigeration, and electrical contracting businesses in the Mid-Atlantic region. The UGI Utilities segment involves the natural gas distribution utility business directly and through its wholly owned subsidiaries UGI Penn Natural Gas, Inc. and and UGI Central Penn Gas, Inc. The company was founded on June 1, 1982 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.