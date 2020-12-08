Barclays Remains a Sell on Triumph Group (TGI)

In a report issued on December 4, David E. Strauss from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Triumph Group (TGI), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Strauss is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 50.7% success rate. Strauss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spirit AeroSystems, Huntington Ingalls, and Caci International.

Triumph Group has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $11.17.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Triumph Group’s market cap is currently $831.2M and has a P/E ratio of -1.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.46.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Triumph Group, Inc. engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs. The Triumph Aerospace Structures segment engages in supplying of commercial, business, regional and military manufacturers with large metallic and composite structures and produce close-tolerance parts. The Triumph Product Support segment provides full life cycle solutions for commercial, regional and military aircraft. The company was founded by Richard C. Ill in 1993 and is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.