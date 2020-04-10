Barclays Remains a Sell on Sundial Growers (SNDL)

In a report released yesterday, Lauren Lieberman from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Sundial Growers (SNDL), with a price target of $0.35. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.62, close to its 52-week low of $0.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 48.1% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Coca-Cola European Partners, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Sundial Growers has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $0.95, a 66.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, BMO Capital also downgraded the stock to Sell.

The company has a one-year high of $13.23 and a one-year low of $0.47. Currently, Sundial Growers has an average volume of 1.55M.

Sundial Growers, Inc. produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

