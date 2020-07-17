Barclays Remains a Sell on Franklin Resources (BEN)

Barclays analyst Jeremy Campbell maintained a Sell rating on Franklin Resources (BEN) yesterday and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Campbell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 67.5% success rate. Campbell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Virtus Investment Partners, Intercontinental Exchange, and Apollo Global Management.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Franklin Resources is a Hold with an average price target of $20.25.

Franklin Resources’ market cap is currently $10.66B and has a P/E ratio of 11.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.08.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners. The company was founded by Rupert H. Johnson, Sr. in 1947 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.