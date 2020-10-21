Barclays Remains a Sell on Franklin Resources (BEN)

In a report issued on October 19, Jeremy Campbell from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Franklin Resources (BEN), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Campbell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 62.9% success rate. Campbell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Virtus Investment Partners, Intercontinental Exchange, and Apollo Global Management.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Franklin Resources with a $23.31 average price target.

Franklin Resources’ market cap is currently $11.63B and has a P/E ratio of 11.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.66.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners. The company was founded by Rupert H. Johnson, Sr. in 1947 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.