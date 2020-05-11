Barclays Remains a Sell on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

In a report issued on May 8, Lauren Lieberman from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 45.8% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Coca-Cola European Partners, and Constellation Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Edgewell Personal Care with a $35.40 average price target.

Based on Edgewell Personal Care’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $454 million and net profit of $22.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $457 million and had a GAAP net loss of $400K.

Edgewell Personal Care Co. is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of personal care products. It operates through the following business segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care, and All Other. The Wet Shave segment includes razor handle and refillable blades, disposable shave products, and shave gels and creams. The Sun and Skin segment comprises of Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, and Wet Ones brands. The Feminine Care segment consists of tampons, pads and liners sold under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree, and o.b brands. The All Other segment refers to infant care products, such as bottles, cups, and pacifiers, under the Playtex, OrthoPro and Binky brand names, as well as the Diaper Genie, and Litter Genie disposal systems. The company was founded on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Shelton, CT.