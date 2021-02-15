Barclays Remains a Hold on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

In a report issued on February 12, Saket Kalia from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 62.8% success rate. Kalia covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Tufin Software Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.50, representing a 3.4% upside. In a report issued on February 1, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Tufin Software Technologies’ market cap is currently $540.2M and has a P/E ratio of -14.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.05.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments. Its products include SecureTrack, SecureChange, SecureApp, Orca and Iris. The company was founded by Ruvi Kitov and Reuven Harrison in 2005 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel.