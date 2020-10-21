Barclays Remains a Hold on Sysco (SYY)

In a report issued on October 19, Jeff Bernstein from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Sysco (SYY), with a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $64.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 68.5% success rate. Bernstein covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Dine Brands Global.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sysco with a $68.83 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Sysco’s market cap is currently $33.49B and has a P/E ratio of 164.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -9.98.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 81 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SYY in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, Other, and Corporate. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S. Broadline operations, custom-cut meat and seafood companies, FreshPoint, and European Imports. The International Foodservice Operations segment includes broadline operations in Canada and Europe, including the Brakes Group, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, and Panama. The SYGMA segment represents its customized distribution subsidiary. The Other segment covers hotel supply operations and Sysco Labs, which includes suite of technology solutions. The company was founded by John F. Baugh in 1969 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.