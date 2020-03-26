Barclays Remains a Hold on Syneos Health (SYNH)

In a report released today, Jack Meehan from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Syneos Health (SYNH), with a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Meehan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 56.6% success rate. Meehan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, PRA Health Sciences, and Myriad Genetics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Syneos Health is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $75.63.

The company has a one-year high of $74.25 and a one-year low of $30.02. Currently, Syneos Health has an average volume of 699.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SYNH in relation to earlier this year.

Syneos Health, Inc. provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services, including outsourced field selling solutions, medication adherence, communications, and consulting services. The company was founded on August 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.