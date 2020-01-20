Barclays Remains a Hold on Sprint (S)

In a report issued on January 16, Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Sprint (S), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.82, close to its 52-week low of $4.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Venkateshwar is ranked #2439 out of 5844 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sprint is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $5.05.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Sprint’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.8 billion and GAAP net loss of $274 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.6 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $141 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sprint Corp. is a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company operates through the Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a variety of wireless voice and data transmission services, devices and accessories, and equipment rentals from devices leased to customers.

Read More on S: