Barclays Remains a Hold on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

Barclays analyst David E. Strauss maintained a Hold rating on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) on April 24 and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.09, close to its 52-week low of $13.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Strauss is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 50.0% success rate. Strauss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as General Dynamics, Transdigm Group, and Triumph Group.

Spirit AeroSystems has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $39.43, a 102.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Spirit AeroSystems’ market cap is currently $1.9B and has a P/E ratio of 3.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.08.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates its business through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems. The Propulsion Systems segment offers struts or pylons, nacelles, and related engine components. The Wing Systems segment includes the development, production, and market of wings, wing components, and other miscellaneous structural parts to primarily aircraft original equipment manufacturer, related spares, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul services. The company was founded on February 7, 2005 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

