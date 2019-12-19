Barclays Remains a Hold on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley maintained a Hold rating on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) yesterday and set a price target of $87.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $88.28, close to its 52-week high of $92.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 63.7% success rate. Bouley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Building Products, Cornerstone Building Brands, and Advanced Drainage Systems.

SiteOne Landscape Supply has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $73.33, implying a -18.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 11, UBS also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $92.00 price target.

SiteOne Landscape Supply’s market cap is currently $3.65B and has a P/E ratio of 52.44. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.49.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SITE in relation to earlier this year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.