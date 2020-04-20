Barclays Remains a Hold on Schindler Holding AG (SHLAF)

In a report issued on April 17, Lars Brorson from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Schindler Holding AG (SHLAF), with a price target of CHF185.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $227.30.

Brorson has an average return of 3.1% when recommending Schindler Holding AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Brorson is ranked #4843 out of 6484 analysts.

Schindler Holding AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $209.10.

Based on Schindler Holding AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.02 billion and net profit of $183 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.94 billion and had a net profit of $197 million.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.