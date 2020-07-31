Barclays Remains a Hold on Retrophin (RTRX)

Barclays analyst Gena Wang maintained a Hold rating on Retrophin (RTRX) yesterday and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.84, close to its 52-week high of $21.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Wang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 55.2% success rate. Wang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Retrophin is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.67.

The company has a one-year high of $21.92 and a one-year low of $8.98. Currently, Retrophin has an average volume of 483.3K.

Retrophin, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.