Barclays Remains a Hold on Regal Beloit (RBC)

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained a Hold rating on Regal Beloit (RBC) on March 20 and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $57.66, close to its 52-week low of $55.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 60.7% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Rockwell Automation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Regal Beloit with a $91.00 average price target, implying a 52.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $90.19 and a one-year low of $55.22. Currently, Regal Beloit has an average volume of 283.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions.