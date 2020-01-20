Barclays Remains a Hold on Qualcomm (QCOM)

In a report issued on January 16, Blayne Curtis from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Qualcomm (QCOM), with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $95.91, close to its 52-week high of $96.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 66.5% success rate. Curtis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Smart Global Holdings, and Silicon Laboratories.

Qualcomm has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $99.41.

The company has a one-year high of $96.17 and a one-year low of $49.10. Currently, Qualcomm has an average volume of 8.74M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 107 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of QCOM in relation to earlier this year.

