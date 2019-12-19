Barclays Remains a Hold on PulteGroup (PHM)

Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley maintained a Hold rating on PulteGroup (PHM) yesterday and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.92, close to its 52-week high of $41.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 63.7% success rate. Bouley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Building Products, Cornerstone Building Brands, and Advanced Drainage Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PulteGroup is a Hold with an average price target of $41.33, a 4.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 17, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

PulteGroup’s market cap is currently $10.55B and has a P/E ratio of 11.87. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.04.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PHM in relation to earlier this year.

PulteGroup, Inc. engages in the homebuilding business. It is also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments.