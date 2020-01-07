Barclays Remains a Hold on Northern (NTRS)

Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg maintained a Hold rating on Northern (NTRS) yesterday and set a price target of $118.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $105.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldberg is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 63.3% success rate. Goldberg covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Capital One Financial, and Huntington Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Northern with a $111.86 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Northern’s market cap is currently $22.3B and has a P/E ratio of 15.65. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.25.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 124 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NTRS in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Robert Browne, the EVP & CIO of NTRS sold 14,046 shares for a total of $1,534,947.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through two segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.