Barclays Remains a Hold on NetApp (NTAP)

In a report released yesterday, Tim Long from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on NetApp (NTAP), with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 59.8% success rate. Long covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and Motorola Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for NetApp with a $58.82 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $78.35 and a one-year low of $34.66. Currently, NetApp has an average volume of 2.67M.

NetApp, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and technical support of storage and data management solutions. It offers cloud data services, data storage software, data backup and recovery, all-flash storage, converged systems, data infrastructure management, ONTAP data security, and hybrid flash storage. The company was founded by David Hitz, James K. Lau and Michael Malcolm in April 1992 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.