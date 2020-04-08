Barclays Remains a Hold on Kraft Heinz (KHC)

Barclays analyst Andrew Lazar maintained a Hold rating on Kraft Heinz (KHC) yesterday and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Lazar is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 62.7% success rate. Lazar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and McCormick & Company.

Kraft Heinz has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $28.23, which is a 4.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Kraft Heinz’s market cap is currently $32.51B and has a P/E ratio of 16.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.97.

The Kraft Heinz Co. engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, EMEA, and Rest of the World. The Rest of the World segment is comprised of the Latin America and Asia Pacific segments. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals, and for infant and nutrition. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

