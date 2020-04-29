Barclays Remains a Hold on Invesco Mortgage (IVR)

Barclays analyst Mark Devries maintained a Hold rating on Invesco Mortgage (IVR) yesterday and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.12, close to its 52-week low of $1.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Devries is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 57.7% success rate. Devries covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Fidelity National Financial, and First American Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Invesco Mortgage with a $2.75 average price target, which is a -11.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $2.50 price target.

Invesco Mortgage’s market cap is currently $514.7M and has a P/E ratio of 1.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.20.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of IVR in relation to earlier this year.

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements. The company was founded on June 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.