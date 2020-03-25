Barclays Remains a Hold on Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

In a report released yesterday, Theresa Chen from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.84, close to its 52-week low of $4.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -19.7% and a 46.2% success rate. Chen covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as KNOT Offshore Partners, BP Midstream Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

Hoegh LNG Partners has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00.

The company has a one-year high of $19.98 and a one-year low of $4.67. Currently, Hoegh LNG Partners has an average volume of 204.4K.

Höegh LNG Partners LP own and operates floating storage and re?gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace. The Joint Venture FSRUs segment deals with financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating lease related to the Hoegh Gallant. The company was founded on April 28, 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.