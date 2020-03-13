Barclays Remains a Hold on Edison International (EIX)

Barclays analyst Eric Beaumont maintained a Hold rating on Edison International (EIX) yesterday and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.43, close to its 52-week low of $51.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Beaumont is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 47.3% success rate. Beaumont covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

Edison International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $82.89, which is a 47.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Edison International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.97 billion and net profit of $143 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.01 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $1.43 billion.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.