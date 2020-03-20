Barclays Remains a Hold on DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

In a report released yesterday, Steven Valiquette from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY), with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.11, close to its 52-week low of $31.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 44.3% success rate. Valiquette covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital Senior Living, Patterson Companies, and AmerisourceBergen.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DENTSPLY SIRONA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $52.71, representing a 62.6% upside. In a report issued on March 17, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

DENTSPLY SIRONA’s market cap is currently $7.77B and has a P/E ratio of 30.09. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.53.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, sales, and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the Technologies and Equipment, and Consumables segments.