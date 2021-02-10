Barclays Remains a Hold on Dassault Systemes SA (DASTY)

In a report issued on July 10, James Goodman from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Dassault Systemes SA (DASTY), with a price target of EUR138.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $229.54, close to its 52-week high of $230.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Goodman is ranked #2971 out of 7296 analysts.

Dassault Systemes SA has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $188.14, representing a -16.9% downside. In a report issued on July 2, Kepler Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR125.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $230.03 and a one-year low of $113.37. Currently, Dassault Systemes SA has an average volume of 6,153.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It offers end-to-end software applications and services which span design from early three-dimensional digital conceptual design drawings to full digital mock-up, from virtual testing of products and virtual production to manufacturing operations management and from digital marketing and sales to end-consumer shopping experience. The company was founded by Charles Edelstenne on June 9, 1981 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.