Barclays Remains a Hold on Daimler (DDAIF)

Barclays analyst Dorothee Cresswell maintained a Hold rating on Daimler (DDAIF) today and set a price target of EUR50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.15.

Cresswell has an average return of 11.5% when recommending Daimler.

According to TipRanks.com, Cresswell is ranked #2161 out of 5858 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Daimler with a $54.45 average price target, which is a 7.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 10, Kepler Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR53.00 price target.

Based on Daimler’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $1.91 billion. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $1.78 billion.

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services.