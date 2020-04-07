Barclays Remains a Hold on Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR)

In a report released yesterday, Matthew Bouley from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.2% and a 39.8% success rate. Bouley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Builders Firstsource, and Fortune Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cornerstone Building Brands with a $5.75 average price target.

Based on Cornerstone Building Brands’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.24 billion and net profit of $1.93 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $574 million and had a net profit of $27.56 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CNR in relation to earlier this year.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair & remodel construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment manufactures and distributes lines of metal products for the nonresidential construction markets. It also provides metal coil coating services for commercial and construction applications. The Siding segment engages in the manufacture of vinyl siding & skirting, steel siding, vinyl & aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories. The Windows segment engages in the manufacture of vinyl, aluminum-clad vinyl, aluminum, wood and clad-wood windows and patio doors and steel, wood, and fiberglass entry doors. The company was founded by Johnie Schulte in 1984 and is headquartered in Cary, NC.