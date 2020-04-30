Barclays Remains a Hold on American Eagle (AEO)

Barclays analyst Adrienne Tennant maintained a Hold rating on American Eagle (AEO) yesterday and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.41, close to its 52-week low of $6.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Tennant is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 45.3% success rate. Tennant covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Canada Goose Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for American Eagle with a $12.07 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

American Eagle’s market cap is currently $1.39B and has a P/E ratio of 7.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.12.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. is a multi-brand specialty retailer. It offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom. It also acquired two emerging brands to complement its existing brands, Tailgate, a vintage sports-inspired apparel brand, and Todd Snyder New York, a premium menswear brand. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.