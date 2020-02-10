Barclays Remains a Buy on Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Barclays analyst Felicia Hendrix maintained a Buy rating on Wynn Resorts (WYNN) on February 7 and set a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $126.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Hendrix is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 54.4% success rate. Hendrix covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Penn National Gaming, Royal Caribbean, and MGM Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wynn Resorts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $158.38, which is a 22.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $155.00 price target.

Based on Wynn Resorts’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $72.94 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $477 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WYNN in relation to earlier this year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the development, ownership and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Macau, Wynn Palace and Las Vegas Operations. The Las Vegas Operations segment covers Wynn Las Vegas and Encore.

