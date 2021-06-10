Barclays Remains a Buy on Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF)

Barclays analyst Sebastian Satz maintained a Buy rating on Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF) yesterday and set a price target of EUR161.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $166.75, close to its 52-week high of $175.60.

Satz has an average return of 10.7% when recommending Wacker Chemie AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Satz is ranked #1416 out of 7545 analysts.

Wacker Chemie AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $170.53, representing a 1.9% upside. In a report issued on May 26, DZ BANK AG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie AG’s market cap is currently $8.28B and has a P/E ratio of 36.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.22.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products. The Polymers segment produces dispersions and dispersible polymer powders. The Biosolutions segment fabricates fine chemicals, such as proteins, cyclodextirins, cysteine, and acetate solid resins. The Polysilicon segment consists of hyperpure polysilicon, chlorosilanes, and pyrogenic silicas for the semiconductor and electronics industries. The Others segments comprises of other activities. The company was founded on October 13, 1914 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.