Barclays Remains a Buy on Vaccitech Plc Sponsored ADR (VACC)

In a report issued on May 24, Carter Gould from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Vaccitech Plc Sponsored ADR (VACC), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Gould is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 42.5% success rate. Gould covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Reata Pharmaceuticals, Molecular Templates, and Merck & Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vaccitech Plc Sponsored ADR is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.50, which is a 69.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 24, H.C. Wainwright also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VACC in relation to earlier this year.

Vaccitech PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancer. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, VTP-200, VTP-850, and VTP-600. Its current prophylactic programs include VTP-400. In addition, it also co-invented a COVID-19 vaccine candidate with the University of Oxford known as COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca.