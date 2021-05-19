Barclays Remains a Buy on Turning Point Brands (TPB)

In a report issued on May 17, Gaurav Jain from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Turning Point Brands (TPB), with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $44.13.

Jain has an average return of 35.4% when recommending Turning Point Brands.

According to TipRanks.com, Jain is ranked #2464 out of 7513 analysts.

Turning Point Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.00.

The company has a one-year high of $61.08 and a one-year low of $21.16. Currently, Turning Point Brands has an average volume of 184.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TPB in relation to earlier this year.

Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos. The NewGen products segment markets e-cigarettes, e-liquids, vaporizers, and other related products and distributes a wide assortment of vaping products to non-traditional retail outlets via VaporBeast and Vapor Shark. The company was founded by Thomas Helms, Jr. in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.