Barclays Remains a Buy on SLM (SLM)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Devries from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on SLM (SLM), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.71, close to its 52-week low of $5.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Devries is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 54.2% success rate. Devries covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, First American Financial, and ARMOUR Residential REIT.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SLM with a $12.25 average price target, which is a 77.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

SLM’s market cap is currently $2.84B and has a P/E ratio of 5.15. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.97.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.