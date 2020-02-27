Barclays Remains a Buy on National Vision Holdings (EYE)

In a report released yesterday, Adrienne Tennant from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on National Vision Holdings (EYE), with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.60, close to its 52-week high of $39.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Tennant is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 49.1% success rate. Tennant covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Children’s Place, Williams-Sonoma, and Capri Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for National Vision Holdings with a $41.57 average price target, representing a 10.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, Loop Capital Markets also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $39.88 and a one-year low of $22.02. Currently, National Vision Holdings has an average volume of 564.5K.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. engages in optical retail. It operates through Owned and Host, and Legacy segment. The Owned and Host segment includes two brands, America’s Best and Eyeglass World, and Vista Optical locations in Fred Meyer stores.