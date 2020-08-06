Barclays Remains a Buy on National Vision Holdings (EYE)

Barclays analyst Adrienne Tennant maintained a Buy rating on National Vision Holdings (EYE) yesterday and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $33.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Tennant is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 51.8% success rate. Tennant covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Canada Goose Holdings, and G-III Apparel Group.

National Vision Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.33, a 3.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

National Vision Holdings’ market cap is currently $2.72B and has a P/E ratio of 108.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -9.42.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. engages in optical retail. It operates through Owned and Host, and Legacy segment. The Owned and Host segment includes two brands, America’s Best and Eyeglass World, and Vista Optical locations in Fred Meyer stores. The Legacy segment involves in the operation of inventory and laboratory processing services to vision centers in Walmart retail locations. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.