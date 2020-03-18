Barclays Remains a Buy on MSCI (MSCI)

Barclays analyst Manav Patnaik maintained a Buy rating on MSCI (MSCI) yesterday and set a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $257.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Patnaik is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 65.8% success rate. Patnaik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Laureate Education, Factset Research, and Thomson Reuters.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MSCI is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $302.83.

Based on MSCI’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $123 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $152 million.

MSCI, Inc. engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.