Barclays Remains a Buy on KB Home (KBH)

Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley maintained a Buy rating on KB Home (KBH) yesterday and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.66, close to its 52-week high of $40.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 65.4% success rate. Bouley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Building Brands, Advanced Drainage Systems, and Builders Firstsource.

KB Home has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.00.

KB Home’s market cap is currently $3.55B and has a P/E ratio of 13.86. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.49.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KBH in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, William Hollinger, the SVP & CAO of KBH sold 125,844 shares for a total of $4,929,309.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes and condominiums. It operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central and Southeast.