Barclays Remains a Buy on Fortive (FTV)

In a report released yesterday, Julian Mitchell from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Fortive (FTV), with a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $56.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 62.1% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Raytheon Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fortive is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $75.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $89.49 and a one-year low of $37.32. Currently, Fortive has an average volume of 2.57M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fortive Corp. is a diversified industrial growth company, which engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies segments. The Professional Instrumentation segment offers software and services used to create actionable intelligence by measuring and monitoring a range of physical parameters in industrial applications. The Industrial Technologies segment comprises of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and transportation markets. It also offers panning advanced environmental sensors, fueling equipment; field payment; hardware; remote management and workflow software; vehicle tracking and fleet management software; and signaling solutions for traffic light control. The company was founded on November 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.