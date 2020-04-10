Barclays Remains a Buy on F5 Networks (FFIV)

Barclays analyst Tim Long maintained a Buy rating on F5 Networks (FFIV) yesterday and set a price target of $144.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $125.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 61.1% success rate. Long covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and Motorola Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on F5 Networks is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $139.27, a 13.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Needham also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $140.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $168.95 and a one-year low of $79.78. Currently, F5 Networks has an average volume of 884.6K.

F5 Networks, Inc. engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.